Susquehanna Boosts Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $75.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on OXY. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.84.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $61.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.78. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.82%.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,363,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.85 per share, with a total value of $143,793,904.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,714,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,970,091,807.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 12,371,716 shares of company stock valued at $735,557,715 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5,000.0% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

