Susquehanna Lowers Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target to $33.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Range Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Range Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a sell rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Range Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.26.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of RRC opened at $25.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $37.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.28.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $997.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Range Resources had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 57.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Range Resources will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,514,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $37,017,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Range Resources by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,693,084 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,027,000 after buying an additional 1,135,383 shares in the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $25,166,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Range Resources by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,601,439 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,068,000 after purchasing an additional 802,239 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.