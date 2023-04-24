Susquehanna Trims Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Target Price to $32.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.78.
Marathon Oil Stock Down 0.7 %
MRO stock opened at $24.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.13. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.39. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $33.42.
Marathon Oil Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 7.71%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil
In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Oil
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRO. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.
About Marathon Oil
Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.
