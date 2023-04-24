Susquehanna Trims Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Target Price to $7.00

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna from $7.50 to $7.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Southwestern Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.00.

NYSE SWN opened at $4.98 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.31.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 87.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $919,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,047,000 after acquiring an additional 9,882,224 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 31,014,790 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400,863 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,697,391 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 15,737,164 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

