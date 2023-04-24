Susquehanna Trims Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Target Price to $7.00

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna from $7.50 to $7.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Southwestern Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.00.
NYSE SWN opened at $4.98 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.31.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $919,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,047,000 after acquiring an additional 9,882,224 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 31,014,790 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400,863 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,697,391 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 15,737,164 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
