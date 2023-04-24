Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 22,075.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,713 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Syneos Health worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 39.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 6,539 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the third quarter worth approximately $3,270,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 173.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 190.8% in the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 49,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 32,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $39.67 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $79.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.61.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SYNH. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical solutions. It operates through the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments. The Clinical Solutions segment offers global services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics that span Phase I to IV of clinical development.

