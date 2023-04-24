Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) CEO Sells $108,800.00 in Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $108,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,072,536 shares in the company, valued at $14,586,489.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of TARS opened at $14.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.77 and its 200 day moving average is $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 14.61 and a current ratio of 14.61. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.66.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
