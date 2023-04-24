Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) CEO Sells $108,800.00 in Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $108,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,072,536 shares in the company, valued at $14,586,489.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of TARS opened at $14.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.77 and its 200 day moving average is $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 14.61 and a current ratio of 14.61. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.66.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TARS. UBS Group AG grew its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 182.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

