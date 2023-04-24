Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) CFO Sells $70,100.00 in Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) CFO Leonard M. Greenstein sold 5,000 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $70,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,525.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ TARS opened at $14.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.61, a current ratio of 14.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $19.66. The company has a market cap of $399.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.77 and its 200 day moving average is $15.25.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TARS. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $94,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 182.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

(Get Rating)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.