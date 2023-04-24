Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) CFO Sells $70,100.00 in Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) CFO Leonard M. Greenstein sold 5,000 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $70,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,525.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.2 %
NASDAQ TARS opened at $14.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.61, a current ratio of 14.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $19.66. The company has a market cap of $399.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.77 and its 200 day moving average is $15.25.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TARS. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $94,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 182.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
