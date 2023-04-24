Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$72.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.81.

Teck Resources Price Performance

TECK stock opened at $45.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $24.72 and a 52 week high of $49.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.50 and its 200 day moving average is $38.12. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.17). Teck Resources had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Research analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 7.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the first quarter worth about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 1,423.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 56.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teck Resources

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

