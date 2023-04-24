Teledyne Technologies (TDY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.43 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Teledyne Technologies to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $21 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE TDY opened at $427.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $430.51 and a 200 day moving average of $410.92. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies has a 1 year low of $325.00 and a 1 year high of $480.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TDY shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.33.

In other news, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.00, for a total value of $1,446,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,109,482. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 3,333 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.00, for a total transaction of $1,446,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $5,109,482. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total transaction of $1,496,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,296,208.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,210 shares of company stock worth $10,428,074. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

