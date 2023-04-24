Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $192.00 to $175.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $207.13.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $165.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.57. Tesla has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $344.95. The firm has a market cap of $523.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.58 and its 200 day moving average is $179.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tesla will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at $19,668,671.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,698,354. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 219.9% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

