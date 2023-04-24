Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at Morgan Stanley

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Tesla from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Tesla from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Tesla from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $207.13.

Tesla stock opened at $165.08 on Thursday. Tesla has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $344.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,833,447.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $739,912.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,328,421.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,833,447.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,698,354 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

