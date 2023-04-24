Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Rating Lowered by Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KGI Securities lowered Tesla from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $207.13.

Tesla Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of TSLA opened at $165.08 on Thursday. Tesla has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $344.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,980,318. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,328,421.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,980,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,698,354. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

