TFI International (TFII) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TFI International to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE TFII opened at $119.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.78 and a 200 day moving average of $109.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.54. TFI International has a 1 year low of $71.63 and a 1 year high of $128.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. Amundi grew its stake in TFI International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 161,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in TFI International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,941,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in TFI International by 17.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 33,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in TFI International by 94.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in TFI International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. 60.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TFII shares. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$172.00 to C$189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.60.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

