The GEO Group (GEO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. The GEO Group has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.21). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $620.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The GEO Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect The GEO Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The GEO Group stock opened at $7.84 on Monday. The GEO Group has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $12.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.65. The company has a market cap of $976.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in The GEO Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in The GEO Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 356,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The GEO Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 111,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The GEO Group by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in The GEO Group by 31.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The GEO Group, Inc engages in the design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision, Reentry, and International Services. The U.S.

