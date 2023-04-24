The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Price Target to $64.00

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.44.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.2 %

TSN opened at $61.00 on Thursday. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $55.81 and a fifty-two week high of $97.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.60 and a 200-day moving average of $62.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.75.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 28.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSN. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Featured Articles

