TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ TCON opened at $1.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.61. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $2.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at TRACON Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRACON Pharmaceuticals

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 174,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $240,821.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,324,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,967,821.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCON. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. 46.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, and ophthalmic and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types, TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.