Truist Financial Begins Coverage on Samsara (NYSE:IOT)

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

IOT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Samsara from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Samsara from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Samsara from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered Samsara from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Samsara from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.82.

Samsara Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $22.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.28. Samsara has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $22.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. Samsara had a negative net margin of 37.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $186.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.77 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $1,972,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,978.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Samsara news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $1,972,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,978.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kiren Sekar sold 53,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $707,434.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 343,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,222.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,318,857 shares of company stock valued at $99,032,854. Corporate insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 43.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Featured Articles

