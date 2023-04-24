TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) vs. SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Head to Head Contrast

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY – Get Rating) and SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

TUI has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SES has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TUI and SES’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TUI $5.66 billion 0.55 -$2.95 billion N/A N/A SES $2.05 billion 1.63 -$35.83 million ($0.15) -39.33

Analyst Recommendations

SES has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TUI.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for TUI and SES, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TUI 0 1 0 0 2.00 SES 0 3 2 0 2.40

SES has a consensus price target of $9.20, suggesting a potential upside of 55.93%. Given SES’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SES is more favorable than TUI.

Profitability

This table compares TUI and SES’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TUI N/A N/A N/A SES -1.32% 6.42% 2.85%

Summary

SES beats TUI on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TUI

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircraft; and 15 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels. The company was formerly known as Preussag AG and changed its name to TUI AG in June 2002. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany.

About SES

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit consists of sales verticals fixed date, mobility, and government. The firm serves the aviation, broadcasters, maritime, cruise, and energy industries. The company was founded on March 1, 1985 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

