UBS Group Boosts Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $212.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $179.00 to $176.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $215.37.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $198.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.55. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $242.65. The stock has a market cap of $121.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Pacific

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Further Reading

