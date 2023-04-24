UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock.

PATH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded UiPath from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barclays increased their price target on UiPath from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on UiPath from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on UiPath from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.23.

Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $15.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of -25.57 and a beta of 0.72. UiPath has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. UiPath had a negative net margin of 31.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $308.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $664,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,359,051 shares in the company, valued at $22,573,837.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $204,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 407,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,929,006.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $664,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,359,051 shares in the company, valued at $22,573,837.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,000 shares of company stock worth $2,194,120. Insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in UiPath by 344.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

