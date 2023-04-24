UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $591.00 price objective on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on UNH. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $600.88.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $483.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $451.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $486.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $506.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $449.70 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 40.1% during the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 11,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,299,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 426,020 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $225,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

