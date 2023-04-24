Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Receives $7.46 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.46.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Insider Transactions at Uniti Group
In other Uniti Group news, CEO Kenny Gunderman purchased 225,000 shares of Uniti Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $983,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,372,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,244.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Uniti Group
Uniti Group Trading Down 3.3 %
UNIT opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.77. The firm has a market cap of $773.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.45 and a beta of 1.28. Uniti Group has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $13.45.
Uniti Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.52%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is currently -545.40%.
About Uniti Group
Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Uniti Group (UNIT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.