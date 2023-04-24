Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Receives $7.46 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.46.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

In other Uniti Group news, CEO Kenny Gunderman purchased 225,000 shares of Uniti Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $983,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,372,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,244.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Uniti Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 284,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 206,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNIT opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.77. The firm has a market cap of $773.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.45 and a beta of 1.28. Uniti Group has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $13.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.52%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is currently -545.40%.

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

