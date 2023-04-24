Veris Residential (VRE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE VRE opened at $15.32 on Monday. Veris Residential has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $17.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.17.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Veris Residential by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Veris Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Veris Residential by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 95.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Veris Residential, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.
