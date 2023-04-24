Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Bank of America raised their target price on Veritiv from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get Veritiv alerts:

Veritiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VRTV opened at $120.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Veritiv has a 12 month low of $94.50 and a 12 month high of $161.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.07.

Veritiv Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Veritiv’s dividend payout ratio is 10.82%.

In other Veritiv news, CEO Salvatore A. Abbate sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $608,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,568,869.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veritiv

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 142.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veritiv by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 1,390.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Veritiv by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Veritiv by 59.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

About Veritiv

(Get Rating)

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.