W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 203.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,343 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WPC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,116,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,962,542,000 after buying an additional 304,592 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 17.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,467,000 after buying an additional 1,400,997 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 37.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,960,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,875,000 after buying an additional 537,114 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 5.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,866,000 after buying an additional 97,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 5.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,699,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,646,000 after buying an additional 90,766 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. P. Carey Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $73.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.61. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.78. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.76 and a 12-month high of $89.63.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.067 dividend. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 142.47%.

WPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

