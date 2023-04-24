W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised W. R. Berkley from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.25.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Trading Down 9.2 %

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $57.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.11. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.62. W. R. Berkley has a 1-year low of $56.04 and a 1-year high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.19). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 10.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W. R. Berkley

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 47.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 73.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 120.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Berkley

(Get Rating)

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.