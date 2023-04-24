Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Price Target Raised to $289.00

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $269.00 to $289.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Watsco in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Watsco from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Watsco in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Watsco from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Watsco from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $328.83.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of WSO opened at $338.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $308.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.91. Watsco has a 52-week low of $220.68 and a 52-week high of $356.60.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Watsco will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Watsco

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSO. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Watsco by 13.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Watsco in the first quarter worth $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Watsco by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Watsco in the first quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Watsco by 9.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.