Wedbush Raises East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target to $62.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.90 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.13.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $54.81 on Friday. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $82.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.87 and its 200-day moving average is $67.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 40.38% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $659.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. East West Bancorp’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 22.51%.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Irene H. Oh acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.51 per share, with a total value of $495,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,185,036.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 17.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $836,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in East West Bancorp by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 221.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,792,000 after acquiring an additional 86,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

