Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $170.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TSLA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $207.13.

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock opened at $165.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.70. The company has a market cap of $523.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $344.95.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,698,354 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 212.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,504,752,000 after acquiring an additional 144,784,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,431,430,000 after acquiring an additional 67,859,515 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,493,433,000 after acquiring an additional 32,723,798 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

