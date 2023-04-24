West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Purchased by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 141,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,419,000 after acquiring an additional 25,775 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 28,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.57, for a total value of $483,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,697.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total value of $14,183,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,627,006.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.57, for a total transaction of $483,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,697.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 1.2 %

Several research firms have commented on WST. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.00.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $365.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.77. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.19 and a twelve month high of $369.52. The company has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.38. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The firm had revenue of $708.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.84%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

See Also

