Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a hold rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $75.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $77.00 to $57.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.96.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $40.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.36. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $86.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $910.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.39 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 22.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 16.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson bought 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,830.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,051.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson acquired 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at $63,830.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.6% during the third quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.