Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.96.

Several research firms have weighed in on WAL. Truist Financial raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Insider Activity at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson bought 2,475 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,830.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,051.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson acquired 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,830.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,361,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,286,000 after purchasing an additional 347,525 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,058,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,829,000 after acquiring an additional 402,614 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,724,000 after acquiring an additional 880,430 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,512,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,673,000 after acquiring an additional 34,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,857,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,629,000 after acquiring an additional 127,683 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WAL opened at $40.59 on Wednesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $86.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $910.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 16.44%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.