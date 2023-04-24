Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.96.
Several research firms have weighed in on WAL. Truist Financial raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.
In other news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson bought 2,475 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,830.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,051.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson acquired 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,830.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE WAL opened at $40.59 on Wednesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $86.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $910.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 16.44%.
Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.
