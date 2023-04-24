Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WES. Mizuho increased their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.83.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $26.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.77. Western Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $21.95 and a 12 month high of $29.50.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $779.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.50 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 37.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.856 per share. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.82%. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Institutional Trading of Western Midstream Partners

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WES. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $523,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 23,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Terril Brothers Inc. lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 230,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 37,675 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 36,971 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 11,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

