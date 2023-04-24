WillScot Mobile Mini (WSC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. WillScot Mobile Mini has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $590.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.95 million. On average, analysts expect WillScot Mobile Mini to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $42.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.14. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52 week low of $30.52 and a 52 week high of $53.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Several analysts have recently commented on WSC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair started coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

In other news, Director Erika T. Davis purchased 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.65 per share, with a total value of $149,417.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,313 shares in the company, valued at $319,753.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Erika T. Davis acquired 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.65 per share, for a total transaction of $149,417.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,753.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.47 per share, with a total value of $252,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $504,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WillScot Mobile Mini

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.