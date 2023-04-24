Winpak (WPK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.61 per share for the quarter.

Winpak Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TSE WPK opened at C$42.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Winpak has a 52 week low of C$38.16 and a 52 week high of C$48.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$41.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$42.28. The company has a market cap of C$2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.09.

Get Winpak alerts:

Winpak Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Winpak’s payout ratio is 4.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Winpak

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pi Financial reduced their target price on shares of Winpak from C$54.00 to C$52.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Winpak from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

(Get Rating)

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films, including shrink bags for printing, laminating, and bag making applications; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Winpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.