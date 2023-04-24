Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (ZWS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Zurn Elkay Water Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

NYSE ZWS opened at $20.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 12-month low of $19.29 and a 12-month high of $35.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.62 and its 200-day moving average is $22.53.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, insider Craig Wehr sold 1,442 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $33,411.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,768.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Wehr sold 1,442 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $33,411.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,768.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 23,715 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $567,262.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,283.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,573 shares of company stock valued at $633,483 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1,087.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the first quarter worth $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp. engages in the design, procurement, manufacture, and sale of water solutions. It operates through the United States, Canada, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

Read More

