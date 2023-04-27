1,441 Shares in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Purchased by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 910.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 113.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $140.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.32 and its 200 day moving average is $130.14. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.36 and a 52 week high of $165.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.45.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.05 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SITE shares. TheStreet raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.70.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

