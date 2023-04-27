522 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Acquired by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 522 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 1.4% during the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $288.07 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $291.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.33.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.89.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

