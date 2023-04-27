549 Shares in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Purchased by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 549 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cintas by 2.4% during the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cintas by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $439.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $445.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $440.55. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $343.86 and a twelve month high of $470.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.34.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upped their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.73.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cintas Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Further Reading

