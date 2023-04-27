644 Shares in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Purchased by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in American Tower by 1.7% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.3% during the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 40.3% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
American Tower Stock Down 0.7 %
AMT opened at $200.34 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.62 and its 200-day moving average is $208.87. The company has a market capitalization of $93.29 billion, a PE ratio of 52.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.57.
American Tower Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.50%.
Insider Transactions at American Tower
In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMT. Truist Financial dropped their price target on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on American Tower from $246.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.24.
About American Tower
American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Tower (AMT)
- Texas Instruments: Another Reason To Take Profits In Chip Stocks?
- 11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in GTE Technology
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Is Still A Tasty Investment
- Why Do Tech Stocks Go Down When Interest Rates Rise?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.