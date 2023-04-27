644 Shares in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Purchased by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in American Tower by 1.7% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.3% during the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 40.3% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Down 0.7 %

AMT opened at $200.34 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.62 and its 200-day moving average is $208.87. The company has a market capitalization of $93.29 billion, a PE ratio of 52.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.50%.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMT. Truist Financial dropped their price target on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on American Tower from $246.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.24.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.