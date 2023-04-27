7,805 Shares in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Purchased by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,805 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK by 339.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in GSK by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in GSK by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

GSK Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of GSK stock opened at $35.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. GSK plc has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $45.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.69. The company has a market capitalization of $73.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.67.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. GSK had a return on equity of 36.37% and a net margin of 43.75%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3404 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.86) to GBX 1,400 ($17.48) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.73) to GBX 1,730 ($21.61) in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,576.88.

About GSK

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

