Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,349 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Trading Down 11.4 %

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $76.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.18. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.94 and a 12-month high of $87.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.33. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATVI. Citigroup raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.