ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Receives $23.57 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADTN shares. Northland Securities lowered ADTRAN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on ADTRAN from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Cowen cut their price target on ADTRAN from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on ADTRAN from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADTRAN

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADTN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 3.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 1.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,080 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 7.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,167 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 51.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,302 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Price Performance

ADTRAN Announces Dividend

ADTRAN stock opened at $9.05 on Monday. ADTRAN has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $25.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.60 million, a P/E ratio of -150.83 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is -600.00%.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

