Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $98.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.80.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $85.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.96. The stock has a market cap of $138.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $109.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,228,544.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,765 shares of company stock worth $10,734,100. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. My Personal CFO LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,900.0% in the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

