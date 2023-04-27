AGNC Investment Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 32,902 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 39% compared to the typical volume of 23,594 put options.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In related news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $123,719.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,709.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 42,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 2.7% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 42,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 33,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGNC Investment Trading Up 0.3 %

AGNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AGNC Investment from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.69.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $9.78 on Thursday. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.22.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.83 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 29.26% and a negative net margin of 49.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently -56.69%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

