Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN) versus USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Head-To-Head Review

Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Rating) and USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Akanda and USANA Health Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Akanda alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akanda $40,000.00 87.55 -$8.13 million N/A N/A USANA Health Sciences $998.60 million 1.31 $69.35 million $3.59 18.91

USANA Health Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Akanda.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akanda N/A N/A N/A USANA Health Sciences 6.94% 16.92% 12.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Akanda and USANA Health Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings for Akanda and USANA Health Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akanda 0 0 0 0 N/A USANA Health Sciences 1 1 0 0 1.50

USANA Health Sciences has a consensus target price of $54.50, suggesting a potential downside of 19.73%. Given USANA Health Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe USANA Health Sciences is more favorable than Akanda.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Akanda shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of USANA Health Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of Akanda shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of USANA Health Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

USANA Health Sciences beats Akanda on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akanda

(Get Rating)

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products in the United Kingdom, Lesotho, and internationally. It intends to supply cannabis based medical and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New Romney, the United Kingdom.

About USANA Health Sciences

(Get Rating)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. It operates under the following segments: USANA Nutritionals, USANA Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The firm’s brands include Procosa and MagneCal D. The company was founded by Myron W. Wentz in September 1992 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Receive News & Ratings for Akanda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akanda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.