Alan Dale Purchases 27 Shares of PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Stock

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Rating) insider Alan Dale bought 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 460 ($5.74) per share, with a total value of £124.20 ($155.11).

Alan Dale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Alan Dale bought 27 shares of PayPoint stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 464 ($5.79) per share, with a total value of £125.28 ($156.46).

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Alan Dale acquired 25 shares of PayPoint stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 491 ($6.13) per share, with a total value of £122.75 ($153.30).

PAY stock opened at GBX 443 ($5.53) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 469.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 508.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.97. PayPoint plc has a 1-year low of GBX 438.50 ($5.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 660 ($8.24). The stock has a market cap of £321.44 million, a P/E ratio of 851.92, a P/E/G ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from PayPoint’s previous dividend of $9.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. PayPoint’s payout ratio is presently 6,923.08%.

PayPoint plc provides payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. It offers bill payment, digital bill payment, eMoney, and cash out services; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIM cards, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

