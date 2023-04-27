Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Albany International had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Albany International Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $86.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Albany International has a 12-month low of $75.24 and a 12-month high of $115.39.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is 32.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albany International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $193,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,602.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Albany International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,948,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $417,218,000 after purchasing an additional 51,597 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,444,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $290,431,000 after acquiring an additional 30,652 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,151,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,080,000 after acquiring an additional 29,943 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,082,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 610,143 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,153,000 after purchasing an additional 16,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Albany International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

