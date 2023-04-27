Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Rating Increased to Buy at Tigress Financial

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Tigress Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $27.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $32.00. Tigress Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ACI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.93.

Shares of ACI stock opened at $20.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.74. Albertsons Companies has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $32.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.57.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 68.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 10,157.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 36,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 35,654 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 276,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 79,798 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 70,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 225,133.3% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 33,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 33,770 shares during the period. 65.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

