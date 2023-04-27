Alcoa (NYSE:AA) PT Lowered to $43.00 at Morgan Stanley

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.30% from the stock’s previous close.

AA has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. B. Riley Financial lowered their price target on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Stock Performance

NYSE AA opened at $35.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.43. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $72.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 134,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $7,130,909.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 134,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $7,130,909.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,560 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,540,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 950,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,780,187.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,088 shares of company stock valued at $10,960,308 over the last three months.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alcoa

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AA. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 4.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth $435,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Alcoa by 8.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,089,000 after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at $242,000.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.